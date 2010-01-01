Mayda Berrios, Founder and Owner of "In Her Shoes LLC," is a distinguished professional speaker traveling the United States, recognized for her award-winning presentations. A graduate of Delaware State University, she holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Social Work. Formerly the President of the Delaware Youth Advisory Board, Mayda actively engages in the Child Welfare realm as a now Foster Parent Licensing Specialist where she works diligently to recruit foster families.





Lived Experience:

Mayda entered the foster care system at the young age of 15 and remained in state custody until she aged out at 18. As one can imagine, being separated from everything you once knew can be a challenge. Mayda went through various challenges in her home including abuse of all forms. She began finding her place and voice in this world during her time in foster care. Luckily, Mayda had an experience like none other in Foster Care. The positive experience she had is the reason she now shares her message across the world, in hopes of changing the narrative of Foster Care.





Mayda's passion and commitment to youth advocacy have made her a valuable asset to her community and an inspiration to all who know her. As she continues to pursue her education and professional goals, she is sure to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those around her.



